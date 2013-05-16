NEW YORK May 16 Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose further on Thursday after data showed an unexpected drop in the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's index of business conditions to minus 5.2 in May.

Prices for U.S. 30-year bonds rose more than one full point, advancing 1-14/32 to yield 3.086 percent.

Prices for the benchmark 10-year note added 20/32 to yield 1.871 percent.