NEW YORK, June 28 Bill Gross, the world's
biggest bond fund manager at PIMCO, said the United States is
the least bad choice in a poor global investment environment,
but this could change if Washington doesn't get control of the
nation's fiscal situation.
"Timing in investment markets is critical and at the moment,
the U.S. is considered to be the cleanest. That's why PIMCO owns
them. But things change," 68-year-old bond guru wrote in his
latest investment outlook on Thursday.
Gross, co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Company,
noted in his July letter that over time, "a good name can be
slandered," alluding to what he sees as a possibility for the
U.S. if it doesn't get its fiscal house in order.
He said that in an environment with "negative real rates on
Treasuries," the quest by pensions to generate a 7 percent
return on investment was elusive and possibly not achievable for
years.
He cautioned investors against chasing securities and
investments that seem to offer better returns, especially debt
from countries less financially stable than the United States.
"Sovereign nations as well cannot all be counted on to
guarantee a return of principal, let alone a return on
investment that comes anywhere close to matching 7 percent in
nominal terms."
Still, while the U.S. represents the best investment choice
of a bad lot, that may not last forever, Gross said.
"This debt crisis should be considered global as opposed to
regional, and investors should recognize that clean dirty shirts
are not forever thus."
Gross reiterated his opinion about the U.S. as the "cleanest
dirty shirt" in a CNBC interview on Thursday, saying it could be
"several years at least" when the U.S. fully confronts its debt
problems.
Gross said the European Union summit beginning Thursday in
Brussels will not alleviate the euro zone's debt problems.
The summit is "another giant kick-the-can because of the
disagreements between Germany and the peripheral countries,"
Gross said, adding, "those that are expecting big things out of
this EU summit, we think, are bound to be disappointed."
