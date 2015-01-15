NEW YORK Jan 15 U.S. Treasuries prices turned
flat early Thursday, paring earlier gains, after data on
domestic producer prices in December suggested overall price
growth excluding the energy sector remained stable.
The latest producer price readings, together with U.S. oil
futures climbing above $50 a barrel, stoked demand for
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).
Their yield differences between TIPS and regular Treasuries
grew to their widest in more than week on reduced anxiety about
the U.S. economy being disrupted by disinflation.
In choppy trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were last 1/32 lower in price with a yield of 1.840 percent, up
0.5 basis point from late on Wednesday.
Its yield premium over 10-year TIPS expanded
by 4 basis points to 1.61 percent.
