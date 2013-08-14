BRIEF-China sets 2017 targets for GDP, CPI, M2, budget deficit
BEIJING, March 5 China's Premier Li Keqiang said in prepared remarks on Sunday:
NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. government debt prices added to gains on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected producer price data for July suggested inflation would stay below the Federal Reserve's target, which might keep it from paring stimulus this year.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 3/32 in price after the release of the producer price index which was unchanged. Economists polled by Reuters had projected a 0.2 percent increase from June.
The 10-year yield slipped to 2.710 percent.
BEIJING, March 5 China's Premier Li Keqiang said in prepared remarks on Sunday:
BEIJING, March 5 China is aiming to expand its economy by around 6.5 percent in 2017, Premier Li Keqiang said in remarks prepared for delivery at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament on Sunday.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme