NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. government debt prices added to gains on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected producer price data for July suggested inflation would stay below the Federal Reserve's target, which might keep it from paring stimulus this year.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 3/32 in price after the release of the producer price index which was unchanged. Economists polled by Reuters had projected a 0.2 percent increase from June.

The 10-year yield slipped to 2.710 percent.