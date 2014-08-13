NEW YORK Aug 13 U.S. Treasuries yields trimmed
gains on Wednesday after domestic retail sales data fell short
of forecast, reviving bets the Federal Reserve might leave
short-term interest rates near zero for a longer period of time.
The Commerce Department reported retail sales did not grow
in July from June. Economists polled by Reuters had projected a
0.2 percent increase.
The benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was last
at 2.427 percent, down 1.5 basis points from late on Tuesday. It
was as high as 2.471 percent prior to the release of the July
retail sales data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)