NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. Treasuries prices pared losses on Thursday as a burst of short-covering and bargain-hunting emerged in mid-afternoon trading in the wake of benchmark yields hitting two-year highs.

Investors reduced their bond holdings after data showed weekly U.S. jobless claims fell to a near six-year low, reinforcing the view the Federal Reserve might reduce bond-purchase stimulus in September.

The 10-year Treasury note last traded 12/32 lower in price for a yield of 2.757 percent, up 4.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield climbed to 2.823 percent earlier, the highest since Aug. 1, 2011, according to Reuters data.