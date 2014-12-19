NEW YORK Dec 19 The U.S. Treasuries market staged a comeback on Friday with longer-dated yields falling to session lows as a rally on Wall Street stoked by a "patient" message on rate hikes from the Federal Reserve stalled.

In midday trading, the benchmark 10-year government note yield fell 3 basis points to 2.174 percent after it recorded on Thursday the biggest two-day increase since June.

The 30-year bond yield was last down 3.5 basis points to 2.778 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 0.1 percent, halving its earlier gain, while the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.1 percent, wiping out an initial 0.3 percent rise. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)