BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
NEW YORK Dec 19 The U.S. Treasuries market staged a comeback on Friday with longer-dated yields falling to session lows as a rally on Wall Street stoked by a "patient" message on rate hikes from the Federal Reserve stalled.
In midday trading, the benchmark 10-year government note yield fell 3 basis points to 2.174 percent after it recorded on Thursday the biggest two-day increase since June.
The 30-year bond yield was last down 3.5 basis points to 2.778 percent.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 0.1 percent, halving its earlier gain, while the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.1 percent, wiping out an initial 0.3 percent rise. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON, March 13 Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare that would also reduce the budget deficit, the nonpartisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.
* Moody's assigns AA3 to new la go bonds and affirms GO and related ratings; outlook negative