NEW YORK Dec 16 The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds approached its session low in late U.S. trading on Tuesday as the Dow Jones Industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index turned negative, wiping out their earlier rebound.

Trading across all markets was volatile as investors fretted whether the steep slide in oil prices would hurt the global economy and perhaps force the Federal Reserve to postpone its consideration to raise interest rates in 2015.

Amid a wave of late safe haven bids, the 30-year bond yield was last 2.685 percent, down 6 basis points from late on Monday.

Earlier the 30-year yield touched 2.670 percent, which was the lowest intraday level since September 2012, according to Reuters data.

At 3:53 p.m. (2053 GMT), the Dow was last down 0.4 percent and S&P 500 down 0.6 percent shortly before their close.

U.S. oil futures was up 6 cents at $55.98 a barrel in after hour trading. They hit a 5-1/2 year low during regular Tuesday session. (Reporting by Richard Leong)