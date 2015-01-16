NEW YORK Jan 16 Prices on short-to-medium dated U.S. government debt turned negative Friday, erasing earlier gains, as Wall Street stock prices rose, reducing the safe-haven bid for Treasuries.

Two-year Treasuries notes was down 1/32 in price with a yield of 0.459 percent, up 1.5 basis points from late on Thursday.

On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 0.2 percent after falling the previous five sessions. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)