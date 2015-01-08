NEW YORK Jan 8 Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose
on Thursday for the first time in 2015, ending the longest
winning streak for the 30-year bond in more than 13
years as investors jumped back into stocks from bonds on hopes
the U.S. economic expansion might accelerate.
The U.S. government bond market had rallied since Jan. 2 on
safe-haven buying stemming from fears about tumbling oil prices
and deflation in Europe.
Uncertainty ahead of elections in Greece on Jan. 25 had fed
speculation whether the country might exit the euro zone if the
left-wing Syriza party wins, stoking demand for low-risk
Treasuries, German Bunds and other top-rated government debt.
Wall Street share prices rose sharply on Thursday, with the
Standard & Poor's 500 index gaining 1.7 percent.
In late U.S. trading, the yield on five-year Treasuries
notes was up 2 basis points at 1.494 percent. The
five-year yield was on track to close higher after falling eight
straight sessions, the longest such streak since late May to
early June 2011, according to Reuters data.
The benchmark 10-year note yield was up 6 basis
points on the day at 2.016 percent. It was on track to end
higher for the first time after falling eight straight sessions,
the longest such streak since September 2012.
The 30-year bond yield was up 8 basis points at
2.593 percent. The long bond yield was on course to finish
higher after falling 9 straight sessions, the longest such
streak since September 2001.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)