NEW YORK Jan 8 Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday for the first time in 2015, ending the longest winning streak for the 30-year bond in more than 13 years as investors jumped back into stocks from bonds on hopes the U.S. economic expansion might accelerate.

The U.S. government bond market had rallied since Jan. 2 on safe-haven buying stemming from fears about tumbling oil prices and deflation in Europe.

Uncertainty ahead of elections in Greece on Jan. 25 had fed speculation whether the country might exit the euro zone if the left-wing Syriza party wins, stoking demand for low-risk Treasuries, German Bunds and other top-rated government debt.

Wall Street share prices rose sharply on Thursday, with the Standard & Poor's 500 index gaining 1.7 percent.

In late U.S. trading, the yield on five-year Treasuries notes was up 2 basis points at 1.494 percent. The five-year yield was on track to close higher after falling eight straight sessions, the longest such streak since late May to early June 2011, according to Reuters data.

The benchmark 10-year note yield was up 6 basis points on the day at 2.016 percent. It was on track to end higher for the first time after falling eight straight sessions, the longest such streak since September 2012.

The 30-year bond yield was up 8 basis points at 2.593 percent. The long bond yield was on course to finish higher after falling 9 straight sessions, the longest such streak since September 2001. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)