* U.S. 1-month T-bill rates highest since Nov. 2008
* U.S. sells $30 bln 1-month bill at highest rate since 2008
* U.S. 1-month T-bill rate rises above 1-month Libor
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 8 Interest rates on U.S. one-month
government debt rose on Tuesday to their highest levels since
the global credit crisis in late 2008 as investor anxiety
intensified over whether the government would reach a deal to
avert a default next week.
One-month Treasury bill rates surpassed levels set during
the first debt ceiling showdown between President Barack Obama
and top Republican lawmakers more than two years ago.
As its short-term borrowing costs have jumped from near zero
just two weeks ago, the U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday paid
investors an interest rate of 0.35 percent at a $30 billion
auction of one-month debt. This was the highest
rate it paid to sell one-month bills since October 2008.
The rate was 0.02 percentage point below the yield on
government two-year notes on the open market.
The five-year high on one-month bill supply did not draw
huge interest. The total amount bid relative to the size of the
offering came in at 2.75, the lowest since March 2009.
The Treasury was scheduled to auction $30 billion of
three-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
Worries over the United States possibly skipping its debt
payment obligations after Oct. 17, when the federal government
is expected to exhaust its $16.7 trillion statutory debt limit,
caused interest rates on the one-month Treasury bill to rise
above the rates on one-month loans between banks.
The one-month T-bill rate climbed above the
fixing on the one-month London interbank offered rate, known as
Libor, for first time in at least 12 years,
according to Reuters data.
"The markets now view lending money to the U.S. for one
month riskier than lending money to a bank for one month," said
Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist with Janney Montgomery
Scott in Philadelphia.
The rate on the one-month T-bill due Oct. 31 was last quoted
at 0.295 percent after it traded as high as 0.355 percent. This
compared with the one-month Libor at 0.1740 percent.
While interest rates on T-bill issues in October to
mid-November have jumped on default worries, rates in the second
half of November and beyond have stayed in the
single-basis-point range.
"This event of the one-month T-bill yields rising above
1-month Libor rates represents a signpost of increased risk
rather than a large market move," LeBas said.