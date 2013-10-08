* U.S. 1-month bill auction rate at highest since 2008
crisis
* Weak demand signals waning confidence in timely debt deal
* Turbulence in T-bill sector seen contained for now
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 8 The normally uneventful sale of
one-month U.S. Treasury debt turned into a near-boycott on
Tuesday, with investors demanding the highest yields in five
years as fears intensified over a possible default if the
federal debt ceiling is not increased.
The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $30 billion of
one-month bills that will pay an interest rate of 0.35 percent
to investors. This was the highest one-month federal borrowing
cost since October 2008 when markets worldwide were roiled by
the global credit crisis.
The high yield failed to stoke demand. The total amount bid
relative to the size of the offering came in at a ratio of 2.75
to 1, lowest since March 2009.
"Until you see some progress, things will likely get worse,"
said Eric Green, global head of rates, currency and commodity
research and strategy at TD Securities in New York.
One-month T-bill auctions are typically uneventful affairs,
as banks, money market funds and other cash investors buy the
weekly supply with confidence because of their short maturity
and the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.
That confidence is now stressed to the extreme on the
likelihood the United States might skip its debt payment
obligations after Oct. 17, when the federal government is
expected to exhaust its $16.7 trillion statutory debt limit.
The $2.66 trillion money fund industry is avoiding its
exposure to those Treasury bill issues that come due in the four
weeks following next week's deadline.
This nasty turn signaled waning confidence President Barack
Obama and top Republican lawmakers could agree on a pact to
raise the debt limit by next week. The standoff shows few signs
of being resolved soon.
In a race to raise more cash before the deadline, the
Treasury will sell $35 billion in five-day debt on Wednesday.
The budget impasse in Washington has not completely drained
appetite for longer-dated government debt. The Treasury sold $30
billion in three-year notes to somewhat better demand
than the earlier one-month bill sale.
"It's not about the probability for the government to pay,
but the political dysfunction around it," TD's Green said.
The deterioration in the debt ceiling outlook has manifested
in other parts of the bond market. The one-month T-bill rate
climbed above the fixing on the one-month London
interbank offered rate, known as Libor, for first
time in at least 12 years, according to Reuters data.
"The markets now view lending money to the U.S. for one
month as riskier than lending money to a bank for one month,"
said Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist with Janney
Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
The rate on the one-month T-bill due Oct. 31 was last quoted
at 0.295 percent after it traded as high as 0.355 percent. This
compared with the one-month Libor at 0.1740 percent.
RISING T-BILL RATES CONTAINED
On Tuesday, one-month T-bill rates surpassed levels set
during the first debt ceiling showdown between President Barack
Obama and Republican lawmakers more than two years ago.
While interest rates on T-bill issues in October to
mid-November have jumped on default worries, rates in the second
half of November and beyond have stayed in the
single-basis-point range.
"This event of the one-month T-bill yields rising above
1-month Libor rates represents a signpost of increased risk
rather than a large market move," LeBas said.
Other short-term loan markets have remained calmed as most
investors and analysts anticipated a last-minute deal between
the White House and Congress to raise the debt ceiling.
In the $5 trillion repurchase agreement market, which Wall
Street relies on to raise cash to fund their trades, the
overnight borrowing cost was about 0.10 percent, up from 0.09
percent on Monday and 0.07 percent a week earlier.