NEW YORK Jan 12 The U.S. bond market's gauge of
inflation expectations fell early Monday as a renewed drop in
U.S. oil futures stoked more bets domestic prices would fall in
the coming months, dashing possible plans the Federal Reserve
might raise interest rates this year.
The five-year TIPS breakeven rate, which
measures investors' short-term inflation expectations, fell
almost 5 basis points from late Friday to 1.13 percent,
according to Tradeweb.
The 10-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate, a
gauge of investors' longer-term inflation outlook, was more than
4 basis points lower at 1.57 percent.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude futures for
February delivery were down nearly $2 or 4 percent at
$46.41 a barrel, while spot gasoline futures fell 3.4
percent at $1.2782 a gallon.
