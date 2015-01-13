NEW YORK Jan 13 The U.S. bond market's gauge on
inflation expectations fell early Tuesday as oil prices sank to
near six-year lows, spurring bets weak domestic price growth
would keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates in
2015.
The five-year TIPS breakeven rate, which
measures investors' short-term inflation expectations, declined
4 basis points from Monday to 1.07 percent, which was the lowest
level since September 2009, according to Tradeweb.
The 10-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate, a
gauge of investors' longer-term inflation outlook, was more than
3 basis points lower at 1.53 percent, which was the lowest since
August 2010.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude futures for
February delivery were down over 1 percent at $45.52 a
barrel, while spot gasoline futures fell 0.8 percent at
$1.2644 a gallon.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)