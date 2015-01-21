(Updates market action, adds background)
NEW YORK Jan 21 The U.S. bond market's measures
on inflation expectations rose on Wednesday following a surprise
interest rate cut from the Bank of Canada and reports that the
European Central Bank would embark on a large stimulus plan.
Analysts and traders reckoned these central-bank moves would
counter the growing deflation risk from falling oil prices and
soft global demand.
Higher oil prices further reduced concerns about
disinflationary pressure intensifying. In New York, U.S. crude
futures settled up $1.31 or 2.8 percent at $47.78 a
barrel.
The ECB Executive Board has proposed a program that would
enable the central bank to buy 50 billion euros ($58 billion) in
bonds a month starting in March, in an effort to stop deflation
from spreading across the region, a euro zone source said on
Wednesday.
ECB policymakers will hold a meeting on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada stunned markets by lowering
policy rates by a quarter point to 0.75 percent on concerns the
steep drop in oil prices would hurt its economy whose growth has
been supported by the energy sector.
This comes after the Swiss National Bank and Danish central
bank cut policy rates deeper into negative territory in recent
days.
"Most central banks would probably like to see a bigger bang
for their policy actions going forward to be more effective,"
said Alan Wilde, head of fixed income and currency at Baring
Asset Management in London.
These policy measures are intended to ward off downward
pressures in the economy by stoking credit demand and stock and
home prices, analysts said.
The five-year TIPS breakeven rate, which
measures investors' short-term inflation expectations, was 1.22
percent in late trading, up nearly 2 basis point from late on
Tuesday. Earlier the five-year breakeven rate reached 1.24
percent, the highest in nearly six weeks, according to Tradeweb.
The 10-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate, a
gauge of investors' longer-term inflation outlook, was last 1.61
percent, up 1.5 basis points on the day. It earlier touched 1.64
percent, the highest in three weeks.
