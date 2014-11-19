NEW YORK Nov 19 The U.S. bond market's gauges
of inflation expectations fell to their lowest in more than a
month on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's
October meeting suggested the U.S. central bank remained on
track to raise interest rates next year.
The record of the Oct. 28-29 meeting suggested many
participants thought the Federal Open Market Committee should
remain on guard for signs of a drop in long-term inflation
expectations, but many on the Fed's policy-setting group
reckoned the U.S. economy will gradual achieve its 2 percent
inflation target.
The release of the FOMC minutes came a day before the
government's report on consumer prices in October I
and an auction of $13 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities .
Traders perceived the Fed's inflation view as running
counter to evidence of a rising risk of further slowing in price
growth from sagging oil prices and a surging dollar, analysts
said.
"The Fed is not giving a lot of credence to what the market
is telling them," said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at
BNP Paribas in New York.
Last week, Thomson Reuters and the University of Michigan
said their survey of U.S. consumer sentiment showed inflation
expectations fell in early November.
Meanwhile, crude prices in London hovered above $78
a barrel in late trading on Wednesday, close to their lowest in
four years stemming from a supply glut.
In late trading in the U.S. bond market, the yield spread,
or the inflation breakeven rate, between five-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities and five-year
regular Treasury notes was 1.50 percent, down 3
basis points from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data.
The 10-year breakeven rate
fell more than 2 basis points to 1.84 percent late Wednesday,
while the 30-year breakeven rate
slipped 2 basis points to 2.01 percent.
The TIPS breakeven rates fell to their lowest since Oct. 15
when they declined to troughs not seen in more than three years.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish;
