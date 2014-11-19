NEW YORK Nov 19 The U.S. bond market's gauges of inflation expectations fell to their lowest in more than a month on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's October meeting suggested the U.S. central bank remained on track to raise interest rates next year.

The record of the Oct. 28-29 meeting suggested many participants thought the Federal Open Market Committee should remain on guard for signs of a drop in long-term inflation expectations, but many on the Fed's policy-setting group reckoned the U.S. economy will gradual achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

The release of the FOMC minutes came a day before the government's report on consumer prices in October I and an auction of $13 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities .

Traders perceived the Fed's inflation view as running counter to evidence of a rising risk of further slowing in price growth from sagging oil prices and a surging dollar, analysts said.

"The Fed is not giving a lot of credence to what the market is telling them," said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

Last week, Thomson Reuters and the University of Michigan said their survey of U.S. consumer sentiment showed inflation expectations fell in early November.

Meanwhile, crude prices in London hovered above $78 a barrel in late trading on Wednesday, close to their lowest in four years stemming from a supply glut.

In late trading in the U.S. bond market, the yield spread, or the inflation breakeven rate, between five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and five-year regular Treasury notes was 1.50 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data.

The 10-year breakeven rate fell more than 2 basis points to 1.84 percent late Wednesday, while the 30-year breakeven rate slipped 2 basis points to 2.01 percent.

The TIPS breakeven rates fell to their lowest since Oct. 15 when they declined to troughs not seen in more than three years. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish; Editing by James Dalgleish)