UPDATE 2-Toshiba fired Westinghouse chairman two days before bankruptcy filing
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
NEW YORK, March 19 The U.S. bond market's gauge of inflation expectations in the next 10 years climbed to its strongest level in more than a week on Thursday following robust demand at $13 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).
In late afternoon trading, the yield spread between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasuries , or 10-year inflation breakeven rate, touched 1.83 percent before retreating to 1.80 percent, up nearly 6 basis points from late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
* Announced its intent to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $2 million
* Stellus Capital Investment Corporation prices public offering of common stock