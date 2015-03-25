NEW YORK, March 25 The U.S. bond market's gauges of inflation expectations rose early Wednesday as stronger energy prices reduced concerns about weak price growth hurting the domestic economy.

The yield spread between five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and regular five-year Treasuries notes reached 1.62 percent, its widest level in 2-1/2 weeks. It ended at 1.56 percent late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)