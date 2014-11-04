NEW YORK Nov 4 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields fell to session lows early Tuesday as data showed the U.S. trade gap unexpectedly grew in September, which would shave upcoming revisions on economic growth in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit increased 7.6 percent to $43.03 billion. August's trade gap was reduced to $39.99 billion from a initially reported $40.11 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters had projected the deficit narrowing slightly to $40.00 billion.

Last week, the government said the third-quarter gross domestic product grew at an annualized pace of 3.5 percent, faster than forecast.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes hit a session low of 2.303 percent shortly after the latest trade data before edging up to 2.310 percent, which was down nearly 4 basis points from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)