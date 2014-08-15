RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. Treasuries prices extended gains on Friday on fresh geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia and Ukraine, with the yields on benchmark 10-year notes and 30-year bonds hitting their lowest levels in over a year.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 16/32 to yield 2.338 percent. The yield earlier hit a session low of 2.315 percent, its lowest since June 2013. Prices on 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 1-11/32, with the yield at 3.13 percent.
The yield on the 30-year bond earlier hit a session low of 3.106 percent, its lowest since May 2013.
Russia, on Friday, accused Ukraine of attempting to disrupt a Russian humanitarian aid mission to eastern Ukraine and called for a ceasefire in the region to allow for the deliveries. Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko earlier said artillery destroyed a "significant" part of a Russian armoured column that crossed into Ukraine during the night. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017