DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. Treasuries prices held steady at lower levels on Tuesday after a government report showed domestic demand for big-ticket items rose more-than-expected in February but the rise in orders was not broad-based.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 4/32 lower in price to yield 1.934 percent, up 1.4 basis points from late on Monday.
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank is set to keep monetary policy on hold on Thursday as it casts a cautious eye ahead to high-risk elections in the Netherlands and France during an upsurge in populist, anti-establishment sentiment.