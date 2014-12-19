BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
NEW YORK Dec 19 U.S. Treasuries yields pared their decline midday on Friday after San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams told Bloomberg Radio U.S. core inflation will likely be below 2 percent when the central bank might be raising interest rates.
Some traders are betting the Fed will not end its near-zero interest rate policy it adopted six years ago until core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, reaches its 2 percent goal.
The Fed's preferred core inflation gauge was running at 1.6 percent in November on a year-over-year basis. It has been stuck below 2 percent for more than 2-1/2 years.
The benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield briefly touched 2.185 percent from a session low of 2.167 percent after Williams' comment.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
WASHINGTON, March 13 Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare that would also reduce the budget deficit, the nonpartisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.
* Moody's assigns AA3 to new la go bonds and affirms GO and related ratings; outlook negative