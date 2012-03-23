(Refile to change page code on CFTC data in 4th paragraph)

NEW YORK, March 23 Speculative traders increased their bets against U.S. Treasury bonds in the futures market earlier this week due to an improved outlook on the U.S. economy and less anxiety about Europe's debt crisis, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday show.

These bearish positions were taken at the tail end of the biggest weekly bond market selloff since late June 2011 and prior to a moderate rebound over the past four days.

The steep selloff knocked the spot 10-year futures contact to 108-12/32, its lowest intraday level since late October 2011 and lifted cash 10-year Treasury yields to 2.399 percent, its highest level in 4-1/2-months.

Speculative futures bets that benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note prices will fall grew to 385,287 contracts on Tuesday, up 90,230 from a week earlier, according to the latest Commitments of Traders data.

Last week's "spec shorts" in 10-year T-note futures were the highest since last November.

Speculative longs which traders bet 10-year Treasury prices will rise fell by 12,653 contracts to 205,115 on Tuesday.

Each future contract is backed by one 10-year Treasury note having a face value of $100,000.

On Friday, pre-weekend short-covering due to renewed worries about Spain's and Portugal's debt management extended a recovery in the Treasuries market. The June 10-year T-note contract closed up 10/32 at 109-2/32, while the cash 10-year yield finished at 2.23 percent.

The rise in bearish bets was seen in other U.S. T-note futures contracts.

The speculative shorts on 30-year bond futures rose 9,217 from the prior week to 102,113 on Tuesday.

"Spec shorts" on five-year Treasury futures increased to 198,861, up 28,374 contracts from the previous week.

Bets that two-year Treasury futures will fall climbed 29,294 contracts to 195,327. (Reporting by Richard Leong)