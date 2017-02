NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds fell a point in price as expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce new stimulus when it concludes its meeting later on Wednesday increased risk appetite and reduced demand for safe haven U.S. debt.

The bond yields increased to 2.79 percent, the highest level in a week and up from 2.73 percent late on Tuesday. (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)