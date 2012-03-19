* LLS sells up $1.20 at $22.70 a barrel over WTI
* Mars sour deals down 65 cents at $14.35 over
* Transatlantic May arb narrows on eve of April WTI expiry
* Big trader moving LLS premium, market sources say
By Bruce Nichols
HOUSTON, March 19 Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-
sold up $1.20 at $22.70 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate
despite a narrower transatlantic spread, and market
sources cited end-of-month maneuvering by a big trader.
Mars sour MRS- sold for a premium of $14.35, off 65 cents
and more in line with the WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R, which
narrowed about 80 cents from settlement Friday, a move that
normally would weigh on cash crude differentials.
Traders said a big trader was either caught short or, more
likely, was maneuvering to try to influence the LLS premium as
April WTI approaches expiry on Tuesday. The return of
Valero's LLS-heavy Memphis refinery from maintenance in
April was expected and is not a factor, traders added.
"He sells a bunch of LLS on the average of the month, and he
tends to run it up at the end of the trade month. He also buys a
lot of front month LLS and stores it to keep the market tight,"
a market source said of the big trader.
Roll period begins Wednesday for physical traders, who make
deals against expired WTI for three days to balance pipeline
slates ahead of Friday's unofficial pipeline scheduling
deadline.
"Anything goes the last five days of the market month," said
trading consultant John Troland, who also attributed the
opposite moves of LLS and Mars to a big trader.
On futures markets just after 11 a.m. CDT (1500 GMT), April
WTI, which expires Tuesday, was up more than 60 cents at
about $107.60 a barrel. May WTI was up more than 60 cents
at about $108.25. May Brent was down more than 20 cents
at about $125.50.
Futures market analysts cited hopes for a stronger U.S.
economy and persistent concerns about a crude supply
interruption due to Iran tensions.
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; editing by Jim Marshall)