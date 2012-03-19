* LLS sells up $1.10 at $22.60 a barrel over WTI
* Mars sour deals down 75 cents at $14.25 over
* Transatlantic May arb narrows on eve of April WTI expiry
* Big buyer moves LLS premium, market sources say
By Bruce Nichols
HOUSTON, March 19 Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-
sold up $1.10 at $22.60 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate
on Monday despite a narrower transatlantic spread, and
market sources cited end-of-month maneuvering by big traders.
Mars sour MRS- sold for a premium of $14.25, off 75 cents
and more in line with the WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R, which
narrowed $1.08 to $17.15 in favor of Brent. It was $18.23 in
favor of Brent on Friday.
LLS and Mars sold 10 cents stronger early in the day.
LLS, which sold for $21.50 on Friday, was the only grade
that strengthened on Monday compared to Friday's session.
April-May LLS boxes, transactions for LLS involving the same
counterparties, were done at $22.50/$18.25 and $22.50/$18. May
LLS sold for $18 over WTI on Friday.
Some traders said a big buyer appeared to have been caught
short at the end of the month, as one refiner bought nearly
100,000 LLS barrels at high prices. April WTI expires on
Tuesday.
The return of Valero's LLS-heavy Memphis refinery
from maintenance in April was expected and not a factor, traders
added.
Other market sources said a big trading house that had been
selling LLS at a monthly average price earlier in the month
appeared to be bidding LLS up to increase the profitability of
its sales commitments.
"Anything goes on the last five days of the market month,"
said trading consultant John Troland, who also attributed the
opposite moves of LLS and Mars to a big trader.
Roll period begins on Wednesday for physical traders, who
make deals against expired WTI for three days to balance
pipeline slates ahead of Friday's unofficial pipeline scheduling
deadline.
On futures markets, April WTI settled up $1.03 at $108.09.
May WTI finished up 98 cents at $108.56. May Brent
settled down 10 cents at $125.71.
Futures market analysts cited rising output from Saudi
Arabia and Libya for the drop in Brent. Hopes for a stronger
U.S. economy boosted WTI.
