* Thunder Horse trades at WTI plus $19.90, down 10 cents
* WTI at Midland trades at WTI minus $6.25, down $2.25
* HLS trades up 85 cents at WTI plus $23.00
* LLS trades at WTI plus $23.25, up 50 cents
* Mars trades at WTI plus $15.70, up 70 cents
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. cash crude grade
differentials were mixed on Thursday, the second day of the
April roll period, as sweet grades were supported by the
widening transatlantic arbitrage and Midwest grades were
hammered by the upcoming reversal of the Seaway pipeline, the
first of several projects to come online to relieve the glut of
crude in the region.
The April futures contract expired at the end of trade on
Tuesday.
The roll period began on Wednesday for physical traders, who
make deals against expired WTI for three days to balance
pipeline slates ahead of Friday's unofficial pipeline scheduling
deadline.
Key Gulf Coast sweet grades both gained. Heavy Louisiana
Sweet HLS- gained 85 cents to trade at $23.00 over West Texas
Intermediate.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- traded at $23.25 over WTI, up
50 cents.
Thunder Horse THH- traded at $19.90 over WTI, down 10
cents from Wednesday's level.
Mars Sour MRS- gained 70 cents to trade at $15.70 over
WTI.
Midcontinent crude West Texas Sour WTS- was bid at $6.40
under the WTI benchmark, 40 cents below Wednesday trade level.
WTI out of the West Texas oil hub of Midland traded at
$6.25 a barrel under the WTI screen, down from Tuesday's trade
at $4.00 under.
"The Brent/WTI spread is still keeping sweets strong
whereas Midland and WTS remain under pressure. My guess is that
it is being affected by Seaway," said John Troland, independent
oil analyst based in Houston, Texas.
The Seaway pipeline will start carrying 150,000 barrels per
day of crude out of the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma at the end
of May, according to Enterprise Products Partners, one of the
owners of the pipeline.
The WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R settled at $17.79 in favor
of Brent. On Wednesday, it settled at $16.93 a barrel.
NYMEX crude for May delivery settled at $105.35 a
barrel, falling $1.92, or 1.79 percent. It had traded between
$104.50 and $107.12.
In London, ICE May Brent crude closed at $123.14 a
barrel, dropping $1.06, or 0.85 percent, the lowest settlement
for front-month Brent since March 6, when prices ended at
$121.98. For the day, May Brent traded between $122.30 to
$124.25.
Oil fell steeply on Thursday and was set for its lowest
close in more than two weeks after weak Chinese and European
manufacturing data sparked fears that slowing growth could dent
global energy demand. .
-------------------------------------------------------
See for recent cash crude deals
See for Reuters' generic refining margins
See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread
See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread
See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent
See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates
See for assessed domestic crude differentials
See for outright U.S. cash crude prices
See for a list of U.S. refinery outages
See for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts
(Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy)