* LLS trades at WTI plus $24.25, up $1.00

* Mars trades at WTI plus $16.05, up 35 cents

* Transatlantic arb moves out after Iran news

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. cash crude grade differentials were mostly higher on Friday, the last day of the roll period as the transatlantic arbitrage moved out after Reuters reported Iranian oil exports have fallen significantly this month as tightening Western sanctions caused some buyers to stop or scale back purchases.

Trade is usually thin the last day of the roll period and confined to last minute buying by refineries.

The April futures contract expired at the end of trade on Tuesday. The roll period began on Wednesday for physical traders, who make deals against expired WTI for three days to balance pipeline slates ahead of Friday's unofficial pipeline scheduling deadline.

Key Gulf Coast cash benchmark Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- gained $1 to trade at $24.25 over the West Texas Intermediate benchmark.

Mars Sour MRS- traded up 35 cents at $16.05 a barrel over WTI for April delivery. March barrels for May delivery changed hands at $15.65 a barrel over the May screen.

"The market is looking at the crazy move on the NYMEX in the May arb and some ongoing games in the final balancing in April," said John Troland, independent oil analyst based in Houston, Texas.

Iran's crude exports appear to have fallen in March by around 300,000 barrels per day, or 14 percent, the first sizeable drop in shipments this year, according to estimates from industry consultant Petrologistics and an oil company. .

The news sent the Brent crude up nearly $4 a barrel and pushed out the WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R out to $18.91 a barrel in favor of Brent. On Thursday, it settled at $17.79 a barrel.

"We heard the talk from President Obama and the idea is to bring more oil from Cushing down from the Gulf," said Carl Larry, president of New York-based Oil Outlooks LLC.

"If we are going to benchmark crudes on Cushing, well then we can expect that price to continue to go higher as stocks will be in perpetual drawdown. Sometimes you are damned if you do and damned if you don't," he added.

-------------------------------------------------------

See for recent cash crude deals

See for Reuters' generic refining margins

See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread

See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread

See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent

See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates

See for assessed domestic crude differentials

See for outright U.S. cash crude prices

See for a list of U.S. refinery outages

See for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts (Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)