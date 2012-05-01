* LLS sells for $15.40 over WTI, off $1 from Monday

* Mars sour trades at $9.70, down 65 cents

* Exxon North Line pipeline still shut after weekend leak

* Transatlantic spread narrows about $1

HOUSTON, May 1 U.S. cash crude differentials weakened on Tuesday as the transatlantic spread narrowed $1 and Exxon's North Line pipeline remained shut.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $15.40 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, $1 weaker than on Monday. Mars sour traded at a premium of $9.70, off 65 cents.

Exxon Mobil said its North Line remained shut with no target date for restart. It was shut after a leak over the weekend spilled 1,900 barrels [ID: nL4E8G16G6].

The pipeline serves the nation's third-largest refinery, Exxon Mobil Baton Rouge, and four smaller ones but, as long as the outage is short, effects on refinery operations are expected to be limited.

Early Tuesday afternoon, the WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R had narrowed about $1 to about $13.65 in favor of Brent. A narrower spread tends to weigh on cash crude premiums.

At 1 p.m. CDT (1800 GMT), June WTI stood at about $106.20, up nearly $1.40 a barrel. June Brent had climbed about 40 cents to just under $119.90.

Futures market analysts cited strong U.S. factory growth and optimism about the Chinese economy for the upturn. (Reporting By Bruce Nichols; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)