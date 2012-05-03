* Mars sells for $9.55, up $1.55
* Transatlantic arb gains 40 cents as WTI weakens most
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. cash crude differentials
rose on Thursday as the transatlantic spread began to move back
out, with global benchmark Brent falling less than West
Texas Intermediate.
"We are in a range for Brent/WTI of about $12.50 on the low
side and $15.50 on the high side," said John Troland,
independent oil adviser based in Houston.
Mars Sour MRS- sold for $9.55 a barrel over West Texas
Intermediate, $1.55 higher than on Wednesday.
Exxon Mobil said its North Line remained shut with
no target date for restart, after a leak over the weekend
spilled 1,900 barrels.
The pipeline serves the nation's third-largest refinery,
Exxon Mobil Baton Rouge, and four smaller ones but, as long as
the outage is short, effects on refinery operations are expected
to be limited.
Sources familiar with operations at some of the smaller
plants, including Alon's 80,000-barrels-per-day refinery
in Krotz Springs, Louisiana, said that between inventory pulls
and increased barge deliveries they expect to make it through
without cutting rates.
The Krotz Springs plant is using crude from Burns terminal,
Nederland terminal as well as Sabine blends to make up the
shortfall due to the line outage.
Delek has backed out Mars, Poseidon and Eugene Island
crudes at its El Dorado, Arkansas plant, where it has cut rates
from 87,000 bpd to 55,000 bpd due to the North Line outage.
It is looking to replace the volumes with more locally
produced crude and will not go back to Gulf Coast crudes if
successful, the company said on a conference call.
Late on Thursday morning, the WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R
had widened some 40 cents to about $13.36 in favor of Brent. A
wider spread tends to support cash crude premiums.
