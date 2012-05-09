* LLS sells for $16.40 over WTI, stronger by 20 cents
* Transatlantic spread at $16 but smaller than LLS diff
* Mars was offered 30 cents stronger at $11.80
* Bakken off 70 cents at WTI minus $1.80
HOUSTON, May 8 Light Louisiana Sweet's
LLS- premium over the transatlantic spread disappeared
Wednesday as the arb widened, and traders said a surplus of
light crude is driving the change.
LLS sold for $16.05 and $16.40 a barrel over West Texas
Intermediate, in the same range as deals Tuesday but
basically even with a widening WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R
"There's so much crude out there, I don't think anybody
needs to pay a premium over the arb," said trading consultant
John Troland.
The shift breaks a pattern that had persisted since
February, with as much as a $6 premium for LLS over Brent in
late March.
Mars sour MRS- also was closing on LLS, with a spread
between the two that had been as wide as $6 in favor of LLS
recently closing to less than $5.
Mars was bargaining in a bid-ask range of $11.20 bid against
$11.80 offered, up from assessment at $11.30 at the end of
trading Tuesday, according to Houston Street.
Midcontinent crudes weakened with Bakken BAK- dropping 70
cents to sell at a $2.50 discount to WTI.
U.S. crude oil inventories last week hit the highest level
since August 1990 as product stocks declined, a weekly
government report said Wednesday.
Just before noon CDT (1600 GMT), the transatlantic WTI-Brent
spread CL-LCO1=R stood at about $16.20 in favor of Brent,
about 50 cents wider than at settlement Tuesday.
Stronger Brent against WTI tends to support cash crude
premiums.
On futures markets just before noon, June WTI was off
35 cents at $96.66 a barrel. June Brent was up 15 cents
at $112.88.
Futures market analysts cited concerns about European
stability and surging U.S. crude oil inventories.
(Reporting By Bruce Nichols; Editing by Alden Bentley)