UPDATE 5-Oil rises as OPEC-led output cuts trim oversupply
* Both crude benchmarks in middle of $5 trading ranges (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
* LLS sells for $14 over WTI, off more than $2
* Mars sells for $11.30 over, down about 60 cents
* Transatlantic spread hovers around $16
* Bakken off 10 cents WTI minus $1.90
HOUSTON, May 10 U.S. cash crude differentials weakened on Thursday as Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- fell further against the transatlantic spread on a surplus of light, sweet crudes.
"Sweets are taking the biggest hit as folks are now paying a discount for LLS against the arb," trading consultant John Troland said at mid-morning.
LLS, which since February had traded at a premium to the arb, fell to a discount in early May, and the discount was deepening Thursday.
LLS sold down to $14 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, more than $2 weaker than Wednesday, while the arb stayed near $16 in favor of Brent, discounting LLS $2 to Brent.
Traders cited a surplus of light, sweet crudes on the U.S. Gulf Coast for the weakness as more and more Bakken, Eagle Ford and other shale production arrives at refineries.
Bakken crude BAK- sold for $1.90 a barrel less than WTI, weaker by 10 cents than on Wednesday.
Mars sour MRS- sold for $11.30 a barrel over WTI, down from deals as strong as $11.90 the previous day's session.
On futures markets about 1 p.m. CDT (1800 GMT), June WTI was selling about 43 cents lower at about $97.24 a barrel. June Brent was 10 cents weaker at $113.10.
The WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R stood at about $15.86.
(Reporting By Bruce Nichols; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
