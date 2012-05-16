* LLS trades at WTI plus $12.50, down 50 cents

* Mars trades up 50 cents at $11.00 over WTI

* Transatlantic arbitrage widens by 64 cents

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. cash crude differentials were slightly stronger with the exception of Light Louisiana Sweet, which fell ahead of the reversal of the Seaway pipeline expected to begin on Thursday, with some traders wondering weakness in West Texas Intermediate pricing will spread to the Gulf Coast cash crudes.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-, the Gulf cash crude benchmark, is trading about $7 below the price of global crude benchmark, Brent crude, widening the gap between the two similar quality grades to the widest since early this year.

"We see a lot of producers on the Gulf Coast worried about the basis risk between Brent and LLS," said Cyril Youinou, global head of oil at Standard Chartered Bank.

"A lot of them hedge with Brent and they are thinking maybe we should have hedged with LLS instead because this huge pipeline bringing cheap oil to the Gulf could start to depress LLS versus Brent," he added.

On Thursday, Seaway pipeline is expected to put the first barrels of its initial 150,000 barrel per day oil delivery into Cushing and start begin the 12 day journey to Houston.

This is the first of several projects designed to carry the glut of crude from the Midwest to Gulf Coast refineries, which also has narrowed the price differential between sweet and sour crudes to less than $3.

Light Louisiana Sweet between sold between $12.50 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, down 50 cents from Tuesday's level.

Mars sour MRS- gained 50 cents to trade at $11.00 a barrel.

The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R widened 64 cents to settle at $18.90 in favor of Brent, out from Monday's settle of $18.26.

(Reporting By Janet McGurty; Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore)