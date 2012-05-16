* LLS trades at WTI plus $12.50, down 50 cents
* Mars trades up 50 cents at $11.00 over WTI
* Transatlantic arbitrage widens by 64 cents
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. cash crude differentials
were slightly stronger with the exception of Light Louisiana
Sweet, which fell ahead of the reversal of the Seaway pipeline
expected to begin on Thursday, with some traders wondering
weakness in West Texas Intermediate pricing will spread
to the Gulf Coast cash crudes.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-, the Gulf cash crude benchmark,
is trading about $7 below the price of global crude benchmark,
Brent crude, widening the gap between the two similar
quality grades to the widest since early this year.
"We see a lot of producers on the Gulf Coast worried about
the basis risk between Brent and LLS," said Cyril Youinou,
global head of oil at Standard Chartered Bank.
"A lot of them hedge with Brent and they are thinking maybe
we should have hedged with LLS instead because this huge
pipeline bringing cheap oil to the Gulf could start to depress
LLS versus Brent," he added.
On Thursday, Seaway pipeline is expected to put the first
barrels of its initial 150,000 barrel per day oil delivery into
Cushing and start begin the 12 day journey to Houston.
This is the first of several projects designed to carry the
glut of crude from the Midwest to Gulf Coast refineries, which
also has narrowed the price differential between sweet and sour
crudes to less than $3.
Light Louisiana Sweet between sold between $12.50 a barrel
over West Texas Intermediate, down 50 cents from
Tuesday's level.
Mars sour MRS- gained 50 cents to trade at $11.00 a
barrel.
The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R widened 64 cents to
settle at $18.90 in favor of Brent, out from Monday's settle of
$18.26.
(Reporting By Janet McGurty; Additional reporting by Florence
Tan in Singapore)