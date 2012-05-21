* Mars sour sells for $10.90 over WTI, up 25 cents
* WTI at Midland trades at $4.40 under WTI, off 40 cents
* First trading day after startup of reversed Seaway
pipeline
* Transatlantic spread widens, but end of month weighs
HOUSTON, May 21 U.S. cash crude differentials
were mixed on Monday after startup of the reversed Seaway
pipeline over the weekend began easing the glut of crude at
Cushing, Oklahoma.
Mars sour MRS- sold for $10.90 a barrel over West Texas
Intermediate, up from $10.65 on Friday. WTI at Midland
WTM- weakened a bit to $4.40 under WTI from $4 under Friday.
The moves were the opposite of expectations at the first
actual shipment from Cushing, delivery point for the NYMEX oil
futures contract, toward the Gulf Coast refining center.
Seaway reversal was the first of several projects aimed at
ending the landlocked status of crude at Cushing, which has been
discounted to Brent due to surging northern U.S. and Canadian
production and a shortage of pipelines to the south.
The first oil will take 12 days to reach Houston but,
because trading is for one-month forward delivery, it already
was a factor in the market.
"I think people are feeling their way along in the early
days of Seaway reversal," said trading consultant John Troland.
"It's going to take a while to shake out."
The usual end-of-the-month volatility as trade thins and
buyers finish their slates could be muting the impact of Seaway
startup, which occurred Saturday, traders and brokers said.
The June WTI contract expires Tuesday and the deadline for
scheduling June pipeline shipments is Friday.
Analysts had forecast the WTI-Brent transatlantic spread
as WTI from Cushing moved closer to Brent at the Gulf
Coast. They also forecast stronger Midland grade prices.
"The actual effect depends what crudes come down," Troland
said, noting Cushing has both light sweet and heavy sour. "Until
we get an actual feel for what comes down, we won't know."
Refinery margins on the Gulf Coast were up as Seaway
reversal pushed LLS into discount against Brent after months at
a premium, Credit Suisse said in its weekly report.
On futures markets at 12 noon CDT (1700 GMT), June WTI
was selling just under $92.50 a barrel, up about $1. July
Brent was trading up nearly $1.40 at about $108.55 a barrel.
The July-July WTI-Brent spread, at about $15.75 in favor of
Brent, was about 40 cents wider than Friday's settle.
(Reporting By Bruce Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)