HOUSTON, May 22 U.S. cash crude differentials ended mixed on Tuesday ahead of June-July roll period trade, which some analysts said could be busy and volatile.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold as high as $13.60 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, up 60 cents from Monday's session.

Mars sour MRS- weakened 30 cents from the previous day's session, selling for a premium of $10.60. The flagship Gulf of Mexico sour started the day offering at $11.35.

Heavy Louisiana Sweet HLS- fell 55 cents to sell for $15.25 over WTI.

June WTI expired Tuesday, and Wednesday kicks off three days of roll trade when cash traders make deals against the expired contract to finish June pipelining plans by Friday.

June-July roll period could be busy and volatile, trading consultant John Troland said.

"Some folks I've talked to think there is still a fair amount of business to be done for June," Troland said.

Some buyers put off June deals as they awaited startup of the reversed Seaway pipeline, he said. Seaway started in reverse Saturday.

Seaway is expected to weigh on Gulf Coast crudes as it brings crude from the U.S. futures trading hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, to the major U.S. refining center at Houston.

The July-July WTI-Brent spread CL-LCOc1=R settled wider at $16.56 in favor of Brent after ending regular trading at $15.95 on Monday. Such moves in the spread tend to support cash crudes.

On futures markets, June WTI expired down 91 cents at $91.66 a barrel. July Brent settled at $108.41, off 40 cents from Monday's settle.

Futures prices fell amid concern about the eurozone economy and hope for negotiations to ease tensions over Iran's nuclear program, analysts said.

(Reporting By Bruce Nichols; editing by Jim Marshall)