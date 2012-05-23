* HLS trades at $14.25 over WTI, down $1.00

* Mars drops 75 cents to trade at WTI plus $9.85

* Transatlantic spread narrows as roll begins

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. cash crude differentials softened on the first day of the June-July roll as the transatlantic spread narrowed and traders looked to finish up buying and balance June positions.

Heavy Louisiana Sweet HLS-, gaining popularity as a blending crude for the very light and sweet oil shale crudes like Bakken and Eagle Ford, fell a $1.00 to trade at $14.25 over West Texas Intermediate.

Production of crude from the lower 48 states rose over 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 5.58 million bpd compared with the week earlier, said weekly government data released on Wednesday. In March, production from the Bakken region in North Dakota was about 510,000 bpd.

Mars sour MRS- dropped 75 cents from Tuesday's low, selling at $9.85 over WTI.

July U.S. crude became the front month on Wednesday and the three days of roll trade begin, when cash traders make deals against the expired contract to finish June pipelining plans by Friday.

Some buyers put off June deals as they awaited startup of the reversed Seaway pipeline, he said. Seaway started in reverse Saturday.

Seaway is expected to weigh on Gulf Coast crudes as it brings crude from the U.S. futures trading hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, to the major U.S. refining center at Houston.

The July-July WTI-Brent spread CL-LCOc1=R settled narrowed 82 cents to trade at $14.74, another weakening factor for U.S. Gulf Coast cash crudes which tracked the Brent benchmark lower.

On futures markets, July WTI traded down $2.22 at $89.63 a barrel. July Brent shed $2.87 at $105.54 a barrel.

Futures prices fell as positive negotiations between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog eased supply fears about supply while demand fears were piqued by a slowing Chinese economy and constant worry about Euro zone debt.

