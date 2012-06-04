* LLS ends selling for $12, up 15 cents from late Friday
* Mars sells for $10.30, 10 cents stronger than previous
session
* Low outrights draw buyers despite narrower spread
HOUSTON, June 4 U.S. cash crude differentials
strengthened on Monday as trading accelerated in the second week
of the July trading month and buyers responded to low outright
prices.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $12 a barrel over West
Texas Intermediate, up 15 cents from late Friday. Mars
sour MRS- sold for $10.30, 10 cents stronger.
Bakken crude BAK- sold for $11.50 a barrel under WTI, $1
weaker than Friday. Traders said it was affected by a steep
slide in Canadian grades due to refinery work.
There was a late report of a deal Friday at $16 for Alaska
North Slope crude ASW- for July delivery, 25 cents weaker than
the last previous reported deal.
"There were lots of buyers in cash crude," a trader said,
noting oil futures -- against which grades are priced -- are
sharply lower than a few weeks ago.
On futures markets, July WTI settled 75 cents higher
at $83.98 a barrel. July Brent ended regular trading up
42 cents at $98.85.
The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R settled at $14.87 in
favor of Brent, 33 cents narrower than on Friday.
Stronger WTI against Brent usually weighs on grades, but the
arb move was small and futures intraday were the lowest since
January 2011, meaning cash crudes were relatively cheap.
Analysts said futures prices fell sharply early on concern
about the economy but rebounded later in the day on hopes for
government action to stimulate growth.
(Reporting By Bruce Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio and Jim
Marshall)