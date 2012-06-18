* Bakken trades at $6 under WTI, up $1.50

* LLS trades at WTI plus $12.15, up 25 cents

* Mars falls 30 cents to trade at WTI plus $9.10

* Transatlantic spread moves in 83 cents to $12.45

NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. Gulf cash crude differentials were mixed on Monday with sweets gaining despite a narrowing transatlantic arbitrage while sours softened as Shell's Mars pipe returned as expected to full rates after a month's planned work, traders said.

Short-covering was the reason for the $1.50 a barrel rise in the price of North Dakota's Bakken, which traded at $6.00 under West Texas Intermediate ex Clearbrook.

On Friday, Enbridge's 225,000 barrel-per-day North Dakota pipeline -- the main pipeline conduit for the crude oil out of the Bakken region -- scheduled and trades said that one player got caught short.

In the Gulf, arbitrage between the price of Brent and WTI has great effect on the prices of waterborne crudes like Light Louisiana Sweet.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- gained 25 cents to trade at $12.35 over WTI, despite the narrower arbitrage ahead of the expiration of the July WTI contract on Wednesday.

The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R settled at $12.45 a barrel in favor of Brent, compared with $13.28 on Friday.

Mars for July traded at $9.10 over WTI, down 30 cents.

"The Mars platforms are all back up. I have not heard of any delays," said one crude oil trader who concentrates in sours.

A company spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier, Shell had said it would cut production for a month at the Mars field by 50 percent on May 15 to tie in a 100,000 bpd Mars B or Olympus platform for a second deepwater platform to begin operating in the Mars field in 2015.

Mars averaged producing more than 293,000 barrels per day of medium sour crude in February, according to a company website. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)