* WTI at Midland gains $1.40 to trade at WTI minus 85 cents

* LLS trades at WTI plus $12.00, down 15 cents

* Mars trades at WTI plus $9.50, within range

* Transatlantic spread moves in $1.04 to $11.41

NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. Gulf cash crude differentials were flat to weaker on Tuesday as the transatlantic arbitrage pulled in while Midland grades gained on possible pumping constraints at a main Midland-to-Cushing pipeline.

Trade sources said that there have been pumping constraints on Plains All American's Basin pipeline which carries crude from New Mexico and West Texas into the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma. Expansion on the line from 400,000 bpd to 450,000 bpd is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2012.

A spokesman for Plains was not immediately available for comment.

West Texas Intermediate at Midland WTM- traded $1.40 higher at 85 cents under the West Texas Intermediate July benchmark.

However, the July NYMEX crude benchmark expires on Wednesday, signal ling the end July trading for physical barrels.

"We are close to the end of July grades which normally clouds the picture," said John Troland, Houston-based energy advisor.

In the Gulf, arbitrage between the price of Brent and WTI has great effect on the prices of waterborne crudes like Light Louisiana Sweet.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- dropped 15 cents to trade at $12 over WTI, despite the narrower arbitrage ahead of the expiration of the July WTI contract on Wednesday.

Mars sour MRS- traded between $9.00 and $9.50 a barrel over WTI, in range with Monday's trades.

The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R settled at $11.41 a barrel in favor of Brent, the narrowest since January 31. The spread settled at $12.45 on Monday.

(Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Alden Bentley)