* Mars trades for WTI plus $14.25, weaker by $1.15

* LLS sells at $19.50, off 65 cents; then bid-asks higher

* WTI-Brent spread bounces around at Brent expiry

HOUSTON, Feb 14 Mars sour posted the sharpest drop as U.S. cash crude differentials traded mixed on Tuesday, while the transatlantic spread bounced around at expiration of the March Brent contract.

Mars MRS- weakened $1.15 to sell for $14.25 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold down 65 cents at $19.50 early, then rebounded to bid-ask higher at $20/$20.75. It sold for $20.15 late on Monday.

The Mars-LLS spread moved to $6.50 in favor of LLS from $5.45 in end-of-day assessments on Monday. It was $3.80 on Friday.

LLS was selling $2 over the WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R> after remaining below it since November.

Normally, grades weaken with a narrowing transatlantic spread and strengthen with a widening one. But the arb was bouncing around as the March Brent contract expires.

The arb shrank to about $16.75 from $17.02 in favor of Brent at settlement on Monday. Then it widened over $17 at midday.

Traders said the relative strength in sweets and light sours versus Mars could simply reflect short-covering, and chatter in the market was that a single trader was driving sweets higher.

"March is the only month out of whack," a trader said, noting April cash crudes including LLS were weaker.

At the same time, Canadian syncrude was surging on a big upgrader outage, reducing the overall supply of light sweets to the U.S. Midwest in particular.

On futures markets around 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT), March Brent was off 2 cents at roughly $117.90. March WTI was up around 2 cents at about $100.90.

Futures market analysts cited mixed news, including weaker U.S. retail sales versus stronger German economic data and European debt concerns versus tensions with Iran.

(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Dale Hudson)