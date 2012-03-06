* Bonito trades flat at WTI plus $16

* Mars Sour holds at WTI plus $14

* LLS falls 50 cents to trade at WTI plus $18.80

* WTS trades at WTI minus $4.40, down 25 cents

* WTI sheds 50 cents to trade at WTI minus $3.50

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. cash crude differentials were flat to slightly weaker Tuesday despite a wider transatlantic spread as two grades priced out of the West Texas town of Midland were active with producers seeking homes for barrels in a tight-storage market.

Midland based West Texas Sour WTS- shed 25 cents to trade at West Texas Intermediate minus $4.40 while West Texas Intermediate at Midland WTM- sold at $3.50 under WTI futures, down 50 cents.

"It's more than just Cushing going into full storage," said one Gulf Coast crude oil trader.

"The central corridor of PADDs 2 and 4 are generally full -- especially if you include oil in transit. And Padd 3 is getting less short."

Last week, the government data showed that Cushing inventories rose 1.65 million barrels to 33.81 million barrels at the NYMEX crude contract's delivery hub in Oklahoma, marking the highest level since August 2011.

Trade talk that West Texas producers may have to shut in production was not confirmed by traders but some said it could be a likely scenario.

"I haven't heard that but it makes sense with WTI in ample supply," said Carl Larry, president of New York-based Oil Outlooks.

A lot of refineries are backing off production, Larry said.

"We are still heavily weighted with winter-grade gasoline," he said.

Mars Sour MRS- traded flat at $14 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate. Bonito Sour BS- held at $16 over WTI.

Gulf Coast Brent-like crude LLS LLS- fell 50 cents to trade at $18.80 over WTI.

A traffic accident in Illinois on Saturday knocked out part of Enbridge's main Canada-to-U.S. crude pipeline. Preliminary estimates are for a restart on Thursday and traders said that a well supplied U.S. Midwest is not seeing any price impact yet.

Over the border in Canada, the pipeline outage caused Western Canadian Select to back up in Hardisty and was "causing the diffs to widen a touch," said one Canadian trader, with bids seen for April seen at $35 under West Texas Intermediate.

WCS recently traded at a $34 under WTI.

The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R settled at $17.28 in favor of Brent out from Monday's settlement price of $17.08.

Cash crude differentials tend to weaken when WTI gains on Brent but strengthen when it loses ground. But pressure on Brent due to more loadings going forward has lessened the impact of the arbitrage on grade prices.

In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery settled at $121.98 a barrel, declining $1.82, or 1.47 percent, after trading between $121.59 to $124.39.

In New York, the NYMEX April settled down $2.02 a barrel at $104.70. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Additional reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)