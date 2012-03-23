* Alaska North Slope trades at WTI plus $15.50, down 25
cents
* HLS trades at $24.25 over WTI, up $1.25
* LLS trades at WTI plus $24.25, up $1.00
* Mars trades at WTI plus $16.05, up 35 cents
* Thunder Horse trades at WTI plus $20.75, up 85 cents
* Transatlantic arb moves out after Iran news
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. cash crude grade
differentials rose on Friday, the last day of the roll period as
the transatlantic arbitrage moved out after Reuters reported
Iranian oil exports have fallen significantly this month as
tightening Western sanctions caused some buyers to stop or scale
back purchases.
Trade is usually thin the last day of the roll period and
confined to last minute buying by refineries.
The April futures contract expired at the end of trade on
Tuesday. The roll period began on Wednesday for physical
traders, who make deals against expired WTI for three days to
balance pipeline slates ahead of Friday's unofficial pipeline
scheduling deadline.
Key Gulf Coast cash benchmark Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-
gained $1 to trade at $24.25 over the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark.
Heavy Louisiana Sweet HLS- rose $1.25 to trade at WTI
plus $24.25.
Mars Sour MRS- traded up 35 cents at $16.05 a barrel over
WTI for April delivery. Mars barrels for May delivery changed
hands at $15.80 a barrel over the May screen.
Thunder Horse THH- traded at $20.75 over the April WTI
screen, up 85 cents.
The only crude which fell was the rarely traded Alaska
North Slope ANS- which fell 25 cents from its March 15 level
to trade at $15.50 over WTI for April delivery.
"The market is looking at the crazy move on the NYMEX in
the May arb and some ongoing games in the final balancing in
April," said John Troland, independent oil analyst based in
Houston, Texas.
Iran's crude exports appear to have fallen in March by
around 300,000 barrels per day, or 14 percent, the first
sizeable drop in shipments this year, according to estimates
from industry consultant Petrologistics and an oil company.
The news sent the Brent crude up nearly $4 a barrel
and pushed out the WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R out to $18.91 a
barrel in favor of Brent. The spread settled at $18.26 on
Friday, out from Thursday's settle of $17.79 a barrel.
"We heard the talk from President Obama and the idea is to
bring more oil from Cushing down from the Gulf," said Carl
Larry, president of New York-based Oil Outlooks LLC.
"If we are going to benchmark crudes on Cushing, well then
we can expect that price to continue to go higher as stocks will
be in perpetual drawdown. Sometimes you are damned if you do and
damned if you don't," he added.
(Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)