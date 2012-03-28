* LLS sells for WTI plus $22.05, up $1.30

* Mars gains 45 cents to trade at WTI plus $15.75

* WTI at Midland sheds 50 cents to trade at WTI minus $4.50

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, March 28 Most Gulf Coast crudes gained with a widening transatlantic arbitrage while mid-Continent crudes softened as the run-up to the Seaway reversal pushed oil stocks in the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma to the highest level since last May. "The arb is holding grade up," said John Troland, independent oil analyst based in Houston.

Most Gulf grades stayed strong after a large build in crude inventories was reported by the U.S. government for the week ended March 23..

"The 7.1 million crude build is an adjustment from fog delays into the Houston Ship Channel. Padd 3 imports are almost 3 million build right there," said Carl Larry, president of New York-based Oil Outlooks.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $22.05 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate for May delivery, up $1.30 from the lowest deal the previous session.

Mars Sour MRS- gained 45 cents to trade at WTI plus $15.75.

The WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R settled at $18.75 in favor of Brent. It ended at $18.21 on Tuesday.

WTI at Midland WTM- traded down 50 cents at $4.50 under WTI as inventories in the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma grew by 1.04 million barrels last week to 39.56 million barrels, the highest since May.

Barrels are moving into Cushing in anticipation of the reversal of the Seaway pipeline, the first project to come online to carry crude to the large concentration of refineries on the Gulf Coast, alleviating the build up there.

On futures markets, May WTI settled at $105.41 a barrel, down $1.92. May Brent settled at $125.16, down $1.38.

Oil futures fell on the sharp rise in U.S. inventories and the prospect of a release of U.S. and some European strategic oil reserves. .

-------------------------------------------------------

See for recent cash crude deals

See for Reuters' generic refining margins

See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread

See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread

See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent

See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates

See for assessed domestic crude differentials

See for outright U.S. cash crude prices

See for a list of U.S. refinery outages

See for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts (Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)