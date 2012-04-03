* LLS sells 50 cents stronger at $22.40 over WTI
* Mars sour deals for $15.50 over WTI, up 25 cents
* WTI-Brent spread widens to $20.85 in favor of Brent
By Bruce Nichols
HOUSTON, April 3 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude
differentials strengthened on Tuesday as the transatlantic
spread widened, but West Texas Intermediate at Midland WTM-
and West Texas Sour WTS- remained weak.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold up 50 cents for $22.40 a
barrel over West Texas Intermediate. Mars sour MRS-
sold for a premium of $15.50, up 25 cents.
WTI at Midland dealt for a $7.30 discount to WTI, 70 cents
weaker than the previous session. WTS sold for $8.35 under the
screen, more than $1 weaker.
Pipelines from the Midland area to the Cushing, Oklahoma,
storage hub were full, and there is a glut in the Midwest
anyway, traders said.
But the WTM and WTS discounts were enabling some of the
Midland area crudes to reach the Gulf at a big profit, traders
said, although such deals went unreported.
"It costs a heckuva lot to get it to the Gulf," a trader
said, nothing direct pipeline links were nonexistent pending
projects to enable West Texas to Gulf Coast flows.
Still, if a trader could buy WTM at $7 under WTI, the
Cushing, Oklahoma, trading hub discount, he could sell it closer
to LLS prices on the Gulf Coast, traders said.
Even if he has to spend $15 a barrel to rail it down, and
has to sell $5 under LLS, the trader is still making a lot of
money, traders said.
"The volumes are small," traders said.
Both Sunoco Logistics and Magellan Midstream
Partners LP are busy developing pipeline pathways to get
growing crude production from the Permian Basin to the Houston
area.
Sunoco had said its West Texas-Houston Access project was
due to start shipping 40,000 barrels per day of WTS to Houston
this month.
Sunoco did not respond immediately to inquiries whether
flows have started.
The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R> opened out to $20.85 in
favor of Brent, 65 cents wider than on Monday, a move that
supports cash crudes.
On futures markets, May WTI settled at $104.01, down
$1.22 a barrel. May Brent fell 57 cents to $124.86.
(Reporting By Bruce Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio and Jim
Marshall)