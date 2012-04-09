* LLS, Mars tick up on wider transatlantic spread
* WTI, WTS stay weak, except perhaps on Gulf Coast
* Full pipelines, refinery work weigh on Midcon
* Some Midland grades getting to Gulf Coast
* No deal, bid-ask information available
HOUSTON, April 9 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude
differentials ticked stronger on Monday, riding the
transatlantic spread, but Midland, Texas, crude grades
remained very weak on refinery work.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold up 40 cents from the last
trading session, dealing at $21.80 a barrel over West Texas
Intermediate.
Mars Sour MRS- traded at a premium of $14.80, up 30 cents
since Thursday as the WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R widened about
20 cents to about $20.35 in favor of Brent.
The transatlantic spread was influenced by revived talks on
Iran's nuclear program and data showing slower jobs growth in
the U.S.
West Texas Intermediate at Midland WTM- and West Texas
Sour WTS- both hovered around $9 a barrel under WTI as full
pipelines and refinery work hit Midcontinent demand.
Some WTM and WTS was said to be moving to the Gulf Coast by
rail or by a new pipeline link opened by Sunoco Logistics last
week.
WTI and WTS were expected to draw premiums, rather than
discounts, to WTI among Gulf Coast refiners, but no deals or
bid-asks were reported.
"It will be tough as nails to get that information because I
would think it would be a big secret for those buying and
refining," said trading consultant John Troland.
"It would make sense that those crudes would price in
relation to other comparable grades on the Coast, both domestic
and foreign," he said.
Just after midday, U.S. May crude had fallen about
$1.40 to just under $102. In London, Brent May crude was
down about $1.30 at just over $122 a barrel.
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)