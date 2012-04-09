* LLS, Mars tick up on wider transatlantic spread

* WTI, WTS stay weak, except perhaps on Gulf Coast

* Full pipelines, refinery work weigh on Midcon

* Some Midland grades getting to Gulf Coast

* No deal, bid-ask information available

HOUSTON, April 9 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude differentials ticked stronger on Monday, riding the transatlantic spread, but Midland, Texas, crude grades remained very weak on refinery work.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold up 40 cents from the last trading session, dealing at $21.80 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate.

Mars Sour MRS- traded at a premium of $14.80, up 30 cents since Thursday as the WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R widened about 20 cents to about $20.35 in favor of Brent.

The transatlantic spread was influenced by revived talks on Iran's nuclear program and data showing slower jobs growth in the U.S.

West Texas Intermediate at Midland WTM- and West Texas Sour WTS- both hovered around $9 a barrel under WTI as full pipelines and refinery work hit Midcontinent demand.

Some WTM and WTS was said to be moving to the Gulf Coast by rail or by a new pipeline link opened by Sunoco Logistics last week.

WTI and WTS were expected to draw premiums, rather than discounts, to WTI among Gulf Coast refiners, but no deals or bid-asks were reported.

"It will be tough as nails to get that information because I would think it would be a big secret for those buying and refining," said trading consultant John Troland.

"It would make sense that those crudes would price in relation to other comparable grades on the Coast, both domestic and foreign," he said.

Just after midday, U.S. May crude had fallen about $1.40 to just under $102. In London, Brent May crude was down about $1.30 at just over $122 a barrel.

(Reporting by Bruce Nichols;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)