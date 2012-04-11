* LLS, Mars weaken on narrower transatlantic spread
* WTS up $1 at $7 under, and at $5.05 under for June
* Analysts cited new pipelines to Gulf Coast
By Bruce Nichols
HOUSTON, April 11 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude
premiums weakened on Wednesday as the transatlantic spread
narrowed an additional dollar, but West Texas grades bounced
back from recent lows.
A draw in U.S. fuel stocks reported by the government on
Wednesday d rove futures up, with Brent up less than U.S. crude
on concern about the strength of global demand, analysts said.
Gulf Coast cash crudes weakened on the narrower arb, but
West Texas crudes rebounded amid news of another pipeline
connection to the Gulf Coast. [ID: nL2E8FB5N8]
The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R has narrowed to less
than $18 in favor of Brent from more than $20 last Thursday.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $20 a barrel over West
Texas Intermediate, 55 cents weaker than late deals
Tuesday. Mars sour MRS- t raded for a premium of $12.80, down
90 cents.
West Texas Sour WTS- sold for a discount to WTI of $7 for
May and $5.05 for June, and traders said WTI at Midland WTM-
also was bidding and offering. WTS sold for $8 under Tuesday.
Sunoco Logistics announced another pipeline
realignment to bring Permian Basin crude to the Coast, this one
to Nederland, Texas, after another to Houston started last week.
"The West Texas grades are a lot stronger the second half of
the year, so some of it has to be these new pipeline links to
Gulf Coast refineries," sa id trading consultant John Troland.
Other market sources said the weakness in Midland grades,
which hit $9 under WTI and lower, was overdone and due for a
rebound.
On futures markets at about 12:30 p.m. CDT (1630 GMT), May
WTI was up more than $1.50 at about $102.50 a barrel. May
Brent had climbed about 50 cents to about $120.30.
The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R narrowed to about
$17.80 in favor of Brent from $18.86 at settlement Tuesday.
Stronger WTI against Brent tends to weaken Gulf Coast crudes.
