* LLS, Mars weaken on narrower transatlantic spread

* WTS up $1 at $7 under, and at $5.05 under for June

* Analysts cited new pipelines to Gulf Coast

By Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, April 11 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude premiums weakened on Wednesday as the transatlantic spread narrowed an additional dollar, but West Texas grades bounced back from recent lows.

A draw in U.S. fuel stocks reported by the government on Wednesday d rove futures up, with Brent up less than U.S. crude on concern about the strength of global demand, analysts said.

Gulf Coast cash crudes weakened on the narrower arb, but West Texas crudes rebounded amid news of another pipeline connection to the Gulf Coast. [ID: nL2E8FB5N8]

The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R has narrowed to less than $18 in favor of Brent from more than $20 last Thursday.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $20 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, 55 cents weaker than late deals Tuesday. Mars sour MRS- t raded for a premium of $12.80, down 90 cents.

West Texas Sour WTS- sold for a discount to WTI of $7 for May and $5.05 for June, and traders said WTI at Midland WTM- also was bidding and offering. WTS sold for $8 under Tuesday.

Sunoco Logistics announced another pipeline realignment to bring Permian Basin crude to the Coast, this one to Nederland, Texas, after another to Houston started last week.

"The West Texas grades are a lot stronger the second half of the year, so some of it has to be these new pipeline links to Gulf Coast refineries," sa id trading consultant John Troland.

Other market sources said the weakness in Midland grades, which hit $9 under WTI and lower, was overdone and due for a rebound.

On futures markets at about 12:30 p.m. CDT (1630 GMT), May WTI was up more than $1.50 at about $102.50 a barrel. May Brent had climbed about 50 cents to about $120.30.

The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R narrowed to about $17.80 in favor of Brent from $18.86 at settlement Tuesday. Stronger WTI against Brent tends to weaken Gulf Coast crudes.

(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by by Carol Bishopric)