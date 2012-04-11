* LLS, Mars weaken 65 cents to $1.05 on narrower arb

* WTS up $1.50 at $6.50 under, and at $5.05 under for June

* WTI Midland sells for discount of $6, about $1.75 stronger

* Analysts cite new pipelines to Gulf Coast

* TransCanada plans maintenance of Keystone but no shutdown

By Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, April 11 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude premiums weakened on Wednesday as the transatlantic spread narrowed an additional $1.38, but West Texas grades bounced back from recent lows after being oversold, traders said.

A draw in U.S. fuel stocks reported by the government on Wednesday drove futures up, with North Sea Brent gaining less than U.S. benchmark crude on concern about global demand.

The narrower arb weakened Gulf Coast cash crudes. Traders attributed the rebound in West Texas grades to news of another pipeline outlet to the Gulf Coast.[ID: nL2E8FB5N8]

Traders also cited planned maintenance on TransCanada's Keystone line as boosting West Texas crude, but the company said the pump work won't affect crude oil flows.

The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R has narrowed to less than $17.50 in favor of Brent from more than $20 last Thursday, a move which typically weakens grades.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $19.90 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, 65 cents weaker than on Tuesday. Mars sour MRS- traded at a premium of $12.65, down $1.05.

West Texas Sour WTS- sold at a discount of $6.50 for May and $5.05 for June. WTI at Midland WTM- traded for $6 under WTI. On Tuesday, WTS sold for $1.50 less, WTM bid/asked $1.75 weaker.

Sunoco Logistics announced another pipeline realignment to bring Permian Basin crude to the Coast, this one to Nederland, Texas, after another to Houston started last week.

"The West Texas grades are a lot stronger the second half of the year, so some of it has to be these new pipeline links to Gulf Coast refineries," said trading consultant John Troland.

Other market sources said earlier weakness in Midland grades, which hit $9 under WTI on Tuesday and was even weaker on Monday, was overdone and the grades were due for a rebound anyway.

On futures markets, May WTI settled up $1.68 at $102.70 a barrel. May Brent climbed 30 cents to $120.18.

The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $17.48 in favor of Brent from $18.86 at settlement Tuesday.

(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; editing by Carol Bishopric)