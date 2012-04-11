* LLS, Mars weaken 65 cents to $1.05 on narrower arb
* WTS up $1.50 at $6.50 under, and at $5.05 under for June
* WTI Midland sells for discount of $6, about $1.75 stronger
* Analysts cite new pipelines to Gulf Coast
* TransCanada plans maintenance of Keystone but no shutdown
By Bruce Nichols
HOUSTON, April 11 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude
premiums weakened on Wednesday as the transatlantic spread
narrowed an additional $1.38, but West Texas grades bounced back
from recent lows after being oversold, traders said.
A draw in U.S. fuel stocks reported by the government on
Wednesday drove futures up, with North Sea Brent gaining less
than U.S. benchmark crude on concern about global demand.
The narrower arb weakened Gulf Coast cash crudes. Traders
attributed the rebound in West Texas grades to news of another
pipeline outlet to the Gulf Coast.[ID: nL2E8FB5N8]
Traders also cited planned maintenance on TransCanada's
Keystone line as boosting West Texas crude, but the company said
the pump work won't affect crude oil flows.
The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R has narrowed to less
than $17.50 in favor of Brent from more than $20 last Thursday,
a move which typically weakens grades.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $19.90 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate, 65 cents weaker than on Tuesday.
Mars sour MRS- traded at a premium of $12.65, down $1.05.
West Texas Sour WTS- sold at a discount of $6.50 for May
and $5.05 for June. WTI at Midland WTM- traded for $6 under
WTI. On Tuesday, WTS sold for $1.50 less, WTM bid/asked $1.75
weaker.
Sunoco Logistics announced another pipeline
realignment to bring Permian Basin crude to the Coast, this one
to Nederland, Texas, after another to Houston started last week.
"The West Texas grades are a lot stronger the second half of
the year, so some of it has to be these new pipeline links to
Gulf Coast refineries," said trading consultant John Troland.
Other market sources said earlier weakness in Midland
grades, which hit $9 under WTI on Tuesday and was even weaker on
Monday, was overdone and the grades were due for a rebound
anyway.
On futures markets, May WTI settled up $1.68 at
$102.70 a barrel. May Brent climbed 30 cents to $120.18.
The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $17.48 in
favor of Brent from $18.86 at settlement Tuesday.
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; editing by Carol Bishopric)