By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude premiums on Thursday were pulled up by a widening transatlantic arb, gaining as the price difference between Brent and WTI kept moving out.

Early in the day, the transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R moved in to $16.53 a barrel, the narrowest in three weeks before moving out to $17.53. The narrow spread typically weakens grade prices.

"Its amazing that right after Goldman forecasts the Brent/WTI spread to narrow sharply going forward, it does," said John Troland, an independent energy analyst talking about a recent note to clients by the large bank.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- started the day trading at $18.90 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, $1.35 weaker than Wednesday. By midday, it traded at $19.80 a barrel, narrowing the gap to 45 cents over.

Mars sour MRS- traded at a premium of $13.26, down 61 cents.

Other market sources said earlier weakness in Midland grades, which hit $9 under WTI on Tuesday and was even weaker on Monday, was overdone and the grades were due for a rebound anyway. Grades were indicated higher at about a $6 discount but no trade was seen early on.

On futures markets, May WTI gained 83 cents to $103.53 a barrel. May Brent climbed $1.24 cents to $121.42.

(Reporting By Janet McGurty)