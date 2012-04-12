* LLS trades down 45 cents a barrel at WTI plus $19.00

* Mars Sour trades at WTI plus +$13.26, up 61 cents

* WTI at Midland trades up 25 cents at WTI minus $5.75

* Thunder Horse falls 65 cents to WTI plus $16.85

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude premiums on Thursday were mixed on a widening transatlantic arb, with some gaining as the price difference between Brent and WTI kept moving out.

The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R settled at $18.07 a barrel after trading as low as $16.53 earlier in the day, the narrowest in three weeks.

"It's amazing that right after Goldman forecasts the Brent/WTI spread to narrow sharply going forward, it does," said John Troland, an independent energy analyst talking about a recent note to clients by the large bank.

"The change in May Brent to WTI to a premium for Brent is already having grade bids move higher," he added.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- started the day trading at $18.90 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, $1.35 weaker than Wednesday. By midday, it traded at $19.80 a barrel, narrowing the gap to 45 cents over.

Mars sour MRS- traded at a premium of $13.26, up 61 cents. West Texas Intermediate at Midland WTM- traded up 25 cents at $5.75 under WTI.

Thunder Horse THH- fell 65 cents to trade at $16.85 over WTI.

Other market sources said earlier weakness in Midland grades, which hit $9 under WTI on Tuesday and was even weaker on Monday, was overdone and the grades were due for a rebound anyway. Grades were indicated higher at about a $6 discount but no trade was seen early on.

On futures markets, U.S. May crude rose 94 cents, or 0.92 percent, to settle at $103.64 a barrel, having traded from $102.39 to $104.24. Brent crude rose $1.53, or 1.27 percent, to settle at $121.71 a barrel, having traded from $119.28 to $121.86.

