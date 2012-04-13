* LLS up 25 cents, Mars up 74 cents

* Transatlantic spread 10 to 20 cents wider

* Slow trading day as traders await Iran outcome

HOUSTON, April 13 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude premiums gained in slow trading on Friday as the transatlantic spread widened slightly at May Brent contract expiry.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $21.05 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, 25 cents stronger than late Thursday.

Mars sour MRS- traded at a premium of $14, up 74 cents from the previous day's session.

The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R inched about 10 to 20 cents wider in favor of Brent by midday Friday, a move that should support Gulf Coast cash crude differentials.

But traders and brokers said Friday was a very slow trading day as the market awaited direction. Next week should be busier as buyers get into the meat of the May trading month.

"There's Brent expiry, less concern about the Keystone maintenance and I think a lot of folks are waiting to see what comes from the Iran talks," said trading consultant John Troland.

Iran and several other nations are scheduled for talks starting Saturday to try to ease tensions over Iran's nuclear program.

TransCanada rejected a report that its Keystone Canada-to-Midwest pipeline would be shut for maintenance, confirming work at pump stations but pledging no slowdown in flows.

On futures markets about 11:40 CDT (1640 GMT), May Brent , which was expiring Friday, stood about 50 cents weaker at $121.20 a barrel. May WTI was about 60 cents weaker just over $103.

(Reporting by Bruce Nichols)